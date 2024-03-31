Troops Destroy Notorious Terrorist Den, Exhume Victims’ Bodies In Imo

Advertisement

The Nigerian Army’s 34 Artillery Brigade, based in Obinze, Owerri, has successfully obliterated a notorious hideout operated by terrorists under the command of Monday Ogu, widely known as B44.

The operation, conducted in the Ezioha community of Mbaitoli Council Area, Imo State, saw the exhumation of bodies believed to be victims of the terrorist group.

Naija News reports that the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Usman Lawal, revealed the details of the operation to journalists on Saturday.

He noted that the hideout’s strategic location along the Njaba River allowed the terrorists to launch attacks across Njaba, Oru East, and Mbaitoli council areas, engaging in crimes ranging from kidnapping and robbery to murder and vehicle vandalism.

“The terrorists’ camp, strategically located on the bank of the Njaba River, overlapped three council areas of Imo, namely Njaba, Oru East, and Mbaitoli, where the criminals carried out attacks,” General Lawal stated.

General Lawal detailed the nature of the crimes, including “kidnapping for ransom, robbery of kidnapping victims’ valuables, burning of their vehicles, as well as killing of the victims, most of whom were buried in shallow graves.”

In the aftermath of the operation, the Nigerian Army took steps to exhume the bodies for forensic examination, hoping to identify the victims and return them to their families for dignified burials.

“Following the clearance of the terrorists’ hideout by our gallant troops, we have exhumed the dead bodies of the victims for a thorough forensic assessment so that, where possible, we can trace them to their families and hand them over for a befitting burial,” General Lawal explained.

The Brigade Commander urged the public to collaborate with security agencies by providing information that could help eradicate terrorism and other criminal activities.

He emphasized the military’s commitment to restoring peace and enabling community members to resume their normal lives.

