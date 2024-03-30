What Mohbad Told About His Wife, Wunmi – Late Singer’s Mother Opens Up

Advertisement

Abosede, the mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has asserted that her son said positive things about his wife, Olawunmi.

Naija News reports that Abosede, in an interview with PUNCH, said she got closer to her son shortly before the sudden demise and he never expressed displeasure about Wunmi or suspected she was cheating on him.

According to the late singer’s mum, many people are bullying Olawunmi online because of the impression that Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, had created for members of the public.

She said, “My son never said anything bad about her to me. I got closer to my son within a short period before he died, and during that time, he never said anything negative (about her) to me.

Advertisement

“The reason people are castigating her is because of how Mohbad’s dad has portrayed her to the public, making people feel like she has a hand in her husband’s death. But, that is not so. The voice recording (of an argument between Mohbad and Wunmi) that was posted the day my son died was recorded by Wunmi herself. When I asked her why she did that, she said her intention was to play it to him (Mohbad) afterwards, because he always denied speaking to her in that manner.

“My son became paranoid after he was hit with a gun on his head by an officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and he was also given something to drink. It was someone close to them that sent the recording to a blogger. And, I actually warned both Wunmi and my son against those people, but they did not heed my warnings. A lot of things happened after the NDLEA saga. I barely rested, because I was going from one place to another.”

Abosode also debunked the insinuation that Wunmi was fighting over the late singer’s properties, stressing that Mohbad’s father want to be in possession of his son’s properties.

Advertisement

She said, “I feel that Mohbad’s father wants to be in charge of everything my son left behind as the head of the family. He has forgotten that there are laws. The fact that my son’s lawyer did not accede to his request is why he is coming for them. He probably thinks that if he lies against them to the public, Wunmi will get tired and leave everything, and the lawyer will also get frustrated.”

She also noted that Wunmi had never refused to have a DNA test conducted on her son, Liam, to determine his true paternity, adding she could not take Liam to Mohbad’s father due to the bullying online.

She added, “She will rather allow the court chose who will carry out the test, so that they won’t change the results.”

Advertisement