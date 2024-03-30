Price Of Cement Decrease By 26% In Abuja

Advertisement

The price of cement in the Federal Capital Territory within the last five weeks has decreased between 22 per cent and 26 per cent for a 50kg bag.

According to Daily Post, a market survey in Jabi, Area 10, Kubwa, Lugbe, Utako, Lifecamp and Gwarimpa showed the price of Dangote and BUA cement dropped to N7,800 and N11,000 per 50kg bag from 10,000 and N15,000.

Rukiyat Abdullahi, a retailer in Kubwa, told the platform that the price has dropped to N7800 for Dangote while BUA is traded at N11,000 per bag.

She said, “Dangote is now N7,800 while BUA is N11,000 per bag from N10,000 and 15,000 it was sold weeks ago.”

Similarly, at Gwarimpa, a retailer, Yinka Adebayo, confirmed that the cement price has dropped compared to what it was sold weeks ago.

He said, “We sell Dangote cement at N7800 per bag while BUA is N11,000 from 10,000 and 15,000; it was sold a month ago.”

Cement was also sold at N7,800 and N11,000 per 50kg in Jabi, Utako, Area 10, and Lifecamp.

Reacting to the development, the Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, said the price reduction comes as a result of an improved macroeconomic environment.

He said, “It results from improved supply chain and macroeconomic environment such as the Naira appreciation against the US dollar at the foreign exchange market.”

Naija News recalls President Bola Tinubu directed cement manufacturers to revert to the old price.

