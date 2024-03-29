Price Of Bag Of Rice, Beans, Other Food Commodities This Week

Advertisement

Across Nigeria, the cost of essential commodities like rice and beans has surged significantly, triggering widespread protests and incidents of looting as citizens grapple with the escalating cost of living.

The dramatic rise in food prices has led to public agitation, with people in various regions calling for an increase in the minimum wage to manage the financial burden.

Recent reports indicate a growing sense of desperation among the populace, with some resorting to hijacking trucks loaded with foodstuffs and raiding warehouses to seize supplies.

This wave of looting underscores the acute distress faced by many Nigerians as food affordability continues to plummet.

Naija News has spotlighted the sharp increase in the prices of staple foods, emphasizing the economic hardship imposed on average citizens.

The situation has raised alarm among economists, policymakers, and social activists who are concerned about the potential long-term impacts of these price hikes on food security and social stability in the country.

Price Of Bag Of Rice

The cost of rice varies significantly between local and imported brands. The average price for a 50kg bag of foreign rice stands between N60,000 – N94,000

Price Of Bag Of Beans

Naija News gathered that the price of bag of beans stands between N40,000 to N60,000, depending on how clean the beans is and the variety.

Price Of Bag Of Garri

The average price of a 50kg bag of white garri is N43,000, while the average price of a 50kg bag of yellow garri is N45,000.

For Ijebu garri, the price of 50kg stands at N40,000, while 100kg is sold for N80,000. A ton is sold for N800,000

Price Of Palm Oil Per Kg

The price of 25kg palm oil in Nigeria stands between N34,000 and N37,000

Price Of Soya Beans

Market research indicates that the average national price for a 100kg bag of soya beans is currently N60,000.

Similarly, the cost per ton reflects this trend, with wholesale and retail prices marked at N600,000 and N680,000, respectively.