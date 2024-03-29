Cry For Help: Wife Of Detained Binance Executive Seeks US Intervention

Advertisement

As the Nigerian Government and Binance remain at odds, Yuki Gambaryan, the spouse of Tigran Gambaryan, a detained Binance executive, expressed sorrow over her husband’s prolonged imprisonment in Nigeria.

She called upon US Senator Cory Booker and Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who spearheaded a delegation to meet with President Bola Tinubu at the State House on Wednesday, to intervene for Gambaryan’s release.

“For more than 30 days, the Nigerian government held my husband without charging him with any crime.

“Then, they charged him with being responsible for the unsubstantiated actions of his employer rather than having negotiations with the company in a manner in line with international norms.

“Simply put, my husband is being held as blackmail. As these members of Congress are travelling across Nigeria, I am calling on them to push the Nigerians to release Tigran and continue their investigation directly with Binance through appropriate channels”, she stated.

Recall Naija News reported that two Binance executives, Nadeem Anjarwalla and Tigran Gambaryan, were initially detained upon their arrival in Nigeria on February 26, 2024, on allegations of tax evasion and other charges.

However, Anjarwalla managed to flee on Friday, March 22, from a guest house in Abuja where he and his colleague, Gambaryan, were being held.