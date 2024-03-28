Rivers: Nothing Would Cut Short My Tenure – Governor Fubara

Amid rising political tension, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, said that nothing would disrupt his tenure.

Addressing concerns amid rising speculations, Governor Fubara, through the Head of the civil service, Dr George Nwaeke, who represented him, reassured residents of Rivers State of his unwavering commitment to safeguarding their lives and properties.

Naija News reports that the governor made the comment during an engagement with the Family Support Group, a contingent that visited the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday to express their solidarity with the governor’s administration.

Highlighting the inclusivity of his governance, Governor Fubara emphasized that his government caters to the youths, women, men, and all well-meaning Nigerians who desire prosperity for the state.

In a statement released by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, the governor was quoted saying, “The whole land of Rivers State stands in affirmation that we won the election fairly and deserve to serve out our full tenure.

“There is not going to be anything that will cut short the popular mandate that you all gave to this administration.”

Further asserting the developmental strides already being taken, the governor shared the commencement of significant infrastructure projects aimed at transforming the state’s landscape and enhancing connectivity.

Among these is the Port Harcourt Ring Road project, slated to span six local governments and expected to complete within 36 months, with projections hinting at an early completion due to the rapid progress already observed.

Additionally, the governor revealed that plans were ongoing to commence the Trans-Kalabari Road project, which promises to open up Rivers State further by starting from Port Harcourt.