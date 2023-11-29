Rivers Crisis: Ijaw Group Tells Tinubu To Call Wike To Order

Amid the ongoing rift between Rivers State Governor, Siminilaye Fubara, and Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesome Wike , the Ijaw Monitoring Group has warned against any attempt to destabilize the governor.

The group further urged President Bola Tinubu to arbitrate in the ongoing feud between Fubara, an Ijaw, and his predecessor, Wike.

Making this appeal while speaking on Channels TV, the group coordinator, Joseph Evah, asked Tinubu to call his FCT minister to order.

He lamented, “What is happening in our River State, fire is on the mountain in River State. We want the President to intervene in this matter. Call the FCT minister to order. We don’t want fire on the mountain in River State. That is our demand.

“Ijaw people will never fold hands. Just like Ikwerre people would not fold their hands if they want to mess up their own son. The Urhobo people will not fold hands. The Yoruba people never folded their hands when annulment of June 12 took place.”

Naija News recalls that in October, Tinubu and the governors of the Peoples Democratic Party intervened to halt the impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

Former state governor Wike has come under fire for allegedly orchestrating the impeachment effort.

The Assembly’s impending threat of impeaching the governor is said to have caused the relationship between Wike and Fubara to deteriorate.