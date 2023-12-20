Truce Talks: Fubara Yet To Withdraw Case Against Rivers Assembly

The legal representative for Governor Siminalaye Fubara, Damian Okoro, has not taken steps to retract a lawsuit aimed at preventing the Rivers State House of Assembly from impeaching his client.

The case, bearing suit number IHC/230/2023 and involving Fubara versus the Assembly, was addressed at the Isiokpo Division of the Rivers State High Court, presided over by Justice Ben Whyte, on Wednesday. Ferdinand Orbih, the counsel for the Assembly, remarked, “Considering the resolution of the matter, as evident in media reports, I anticipate that the plaintiff should withdraw this case in accordance with the resolution.”

In response, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Damian Okoro, stated that his client had not given him instructions to withdraw the case.

He emphasized, “I have not been briefed by my client to withdraw the case, and therefore, I am unable to take such action based on information circulating in the media.”

Story continues below advertisement



Following the arguments presented by both attorneys, Justice Ben Whyte, the presiding judge, decided to adjourn the hearing to January 31, 2024. This extension allows Okoro the opportunity to consult with his client and report any settlement progress, if applicable.