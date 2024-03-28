Former US Vice Presidential Nominee, Joe Lieberman Is Dead

Former United States (US) Senator and vice-presidential candidate, Joe Lieberman, has reportedly died.

Naija News understands that Lieberman passed away at the age of 82 due to complications from a fall.

The family of the deceased confirmed the sad development to CBS News, describing Lieberman as a centrist who served Connecticut in the Senate for almost 25 years.

“Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life of service in the public interest,” his family noted in a statement.

In 2000, Lieberman made history as the first Jewish politician to be part of a major party US presidential ticket when Al Gore chose him as his running mate. Al Gore expressed deep sorrow upon hearing the news of Lieberman’s death.

“It was an honour to stand side-by-side with him on the campaign trail.

“I’ll remain forever grateful for his tireless efforts to build a better future for America,” Gore said in a statement made available to journalists.

Naija News understands that the veteran politician held the position of US senator from Connecticut from 1989 to 2013. He wielded significant influence in the legislative arena and was highly valued in the nation’s capital.

Throughout his tenure, Lieberman diverged from his party’s stance on various matters, notably the Iraq War. Despite this, he secured his last term in 2006, running as an independent candidate.

More recently, he gained recognition as the inaugural leader of No Labels, a moderate political organization that aims to introduce a third-party option for the presidential race in 2024.

“Senator Lieberman was a singular figure in American political life who always put his country before party,” No Labels said in a statement on Wednesday.

Born in Stamford, Connecticut, in 1942, Lieberman embarked on a successful political career, making his mark in state politics before ascending to the US Senate in 1989.

Throughout his tenure, Lieberman stood out as one of the most prominent Jewish politicians in the United States.

His joint campaign with Mr Gore for the White House was a significant milestone for Jewish Americans, and he openly embraced and practised his faith.

Known as a moderate Democrat, Lieberman gained a reputation in Washington for his willingness to reach across party lines, even if it meant occasionally clashing with members of his own party.

In 2000, Mr Gore chose Lieberman as his running mate for the Democratic presidential ticket. However, their bid for the presidency ended in a highly contentious and historic election, resulting in their defeat to Republican candidates George W Bush and Dick Cheney.

By 2008, Lieberman surprised many by endorsing his close friend, Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona, for the presidency. Ultimately, McCain would lose to Barack Obama, who became America’s first black president.

During his time as a senator, Lieberman also championed several progressive policies. Notably, he played a crucial role in ending the Pentagon’s discriminatory Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy, which prohibited LGBTQ individuals from openly serving in the military.