BDCs Speaks On Selling Dollar At N1,000/$1

Bureau De Change operators have debunked the report making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), that the dollar is now selling at N1,000 at parallel market.

Naija News understands that there have been claims on the social media space that dollar is now selling at N1,000 in Abuja.

The X post read, “This morning, at Zone 4 Abuja, along the Sheraton Hotel, the dollar is selling at N1,000 – $1. Abdulsalam BDC is selling N900 if buying over $5,000.

“There’s a mad rush to dispose of dollars at Zone 4. The dollar in the parallel market is presently selling at a lower price than the official market.”

“Abdusallam BDC” (Abubakar Abdusallam) who, however, spoke with Punch, on Tuesday in Abuja, denied selling FX at the quoted price.

He said, “Dollar is selling at N1300/$1, not N1000 or N900.”

Recently, the Central Bank of Nigeria offered to sell $10,000 to each BDC operator at N1,251/$.

The apex bank expects them not to sell above N1,269/$, representing a margin of N18.

An X user, whose real name could not be ascertained, also debunked the rumour, stating that he was at the location (Sheraton Hotel Zone 4) and there was no such transaction.

He said, “I was at Zone 4 this morning, and there was nothing like that. This is fake news.”