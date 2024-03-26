Nigeria Should Not Pursue People Trading On Binance – Ex-DSS Boss

A former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, has said there is no basis for pursuing people trading On Binance.

Naija News reports that Binance’s executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, escaped from custody where he and his colleague, Tigran Gambaryan, were being held, and this development generated controversies.

In an interview with Channels TV, Amachree analyzed the situation and said Nigeria should pursue the company’s executives, not those trading on Binance.

He said, “Nigeria should not pursue those trading on Binance. It is the platform itself that we have to interrogate. If we want to pursue the company, we should pursue the executive of the company. For example, if I deposit your money in UBA and UBA commits a crime, nobody would come looking for me. They would look for the management.”

According to Amachree, the fleeing Binance executive should have been kept with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or DSS to prevent his escape.

He said security must have been compromised to allow Anjarwalla to escape, and the security personnel must explain what happened.

He added, “I don’t know whether the NSA has a detention facility. The NSA is an advisory body to the President. So, if he felt that the suspects should be remanded, he should have sent him to the EFCC or the DSS to keep until the date of the court but to keep him in a guest house where he has access to a telephone?”