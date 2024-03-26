Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 26th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 25th March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1430 and sell at N1440 on Monday 25th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1404 Selling Rate 1405

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released its selected food prices watch report for February 2024, indicating a significant rise in the cost of basic food items across Nigeria.

According to the report, essentials such as beef, rice, beans, onion, white garri, yam, bread, and more have seen steep price increases over the past year.

Naija News reports that the pricewatch highlights that the average price of 1kg of boneless beef surged by 49.41 per cent from February 2023 to February 2024, jumping from N2,445.96 to N3,654.56.

Similarly, the cost of 1kg of local rice skyrocketed by 134.81 per cent, climbing from N520.84 to N1,222.97 in the same period. Beans, onions, garri, yam, and bread also followed this upward trend, with significant year-on-year price hikes recorded.

Detailing the monthly comparison, the NBS statement, signed by spokesperson Jonas Agwu, notes, “On a month-on-month basis, 1kg of boneless beef increased by 10.22 per cent in February from the N3,315.78 recorded in January 2024,” reflecting the continuous rise in food prices across the board.

Analyzing by geographical zones, the South-East emerged as the region with the highest average price for 1kg of boneless beef at N4,483.78, followed closely by the South-West.