Man Who Renounced Nigeria To Join U.S Navy ‘Lost Overboard’ In Red Sea

An Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class, Oriola Michael Aregbesola, is dead.

Naija News reports that Aregebsola became a sensation in 2020 after renouncing Nigeria to join the U.S. Navy, with claims that the force saw potential in him and made him a sailor.

According to a statement by the U.S. Navy on Saturday, the deceased was lost overboard from USS Mason (DDG 87) while operating in the Red Sea on March 20.

The statement read, “Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Oriola Michael Aregbesola, assigned to the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, was deployed with a detachment aboard Mason, which has been operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet since November.

“His outstanding performance prior to and during deployment went well beyond aircraft maintenance; he truly saw and valued every member of the ship/air team. He will continue on in the heart of every Swamp Fox and our brothers and sisters in the IKE Carrier Strike Group. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“Mason and HSM-74 are part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group and currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.”

Reacting to the incident, HSM-74 commanding officer, Eric Kohut, said Aregbesola joined the Navy in July 2020 and reported to HSM-74 in December 2020.

He added that Aregbesola fully embodied the selfless character and thoughtful warrior spirit of the United States Navy Sailor.