Photos: Fani-Kayode’s Wife, Precious Involved In Ghastly Accident, Loses Aide

Former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu has survived a ghastly car accident in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Precious, the wife of the former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, made this known in a lengthy Instagram post, stating that she lost an aide in the accident.

The politician’s wife said she had been dealing with survivor’s guilt for weeks now and recently gained the confidence to begin proper communication with people.

Recounting the incident, Precious said a reckless driver at the traffic light at Kur Mohammed Avenue ran into their vehicle, and she lost her aide.

She wrote, “I’ve been dealing with survivor guilt for weeks now, I am just able to begin proper communication with “humans” because I’ve been mute and going through the phase of trying to understand why I survived with minimal injuries and the person who was next to me didn’t. Feb 29th, 2024, remains a day I never got clarity about anything, but I am positive it will all make sense in no time.

My driver, aide, and I were run into by a reckless driver at the traffic light at Kur Mohammed Avenu, right in front of Taj Bank. I won’t talk about this person who hit me and all he has done since then because it is already a manslaughter case, but I would talk about God’s mercy on me and the pain of losing my best aide ever.

“God came through for me and sent me a special gift ahead of time for this season and beyond. I’ve grieved for Sanusi, I’ve looked at my cameras every day, hoping he would be out there cleaning his boots as usual. That fateful morning he was with my kids and me at the national stadium for their inter-house sports, he followed Aiden and Ragnar around like he knew he might never see them again, and the last I remember was seeing him argue the routes to take with my driver, as if he knew there was danger ahead but surrendered to fate by letting using go the opposite way. Will I continuously miss my ‘Sule’? Yes !! Everyday.

“He was one little brother that was too protective of me. Meeting his whole family coincidentally at Sahad stores in January made me see him as a family from that moment, aside from him being the most peaceful, loyal, and easy-to-learn aide I’ve ever had. I virtually camped at the hospital and prayed for the brain injuries to heal with high hopes of having him laugh again at my silly jokes whenever I’m in excellent spirits. God alone will heal us all from this pain. I’ve cried my heart out, but most importantly, I’ve learned a lot from this incident. I am grateful to be alive even though I questioned it all for many reasons, I am alive and grateful. Ekwensu ntooooor!.”