Okuama: It Is Shocking That You Have Reduced Cold Blooded Murder Of Soldiers To Gang Violence – IYN Tackles Former Minister

The Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) has berated a former Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Tajudeen Olarenwaju, over his comment on the murder of 16 personnel of the Nigerian Army in Okuama, Delta State.

Olarenwaju, while reacting to the killings, had said non-state actors, who parade themselves as militants, should not be seen around crude oil pipelines in the name of security and protection in Nigeria.

However, IYN was displeased with the former minister’s submission and argued that his claim that it is unsafe for non-state actors to protect oil installations in the country is curious and wrong.

The IYN, in a statement by its Coordinator, Frank Ebikabo, and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, respectively, said the general’s statement only reechoed the same misguided and false narrative being peddled by frustrated oil thieves and their cohorts who did not get the pipeline contract of the NNPCL.

The group opined that the General should be focused on tracking down and arresting those who brazenly assaulted the collective peace, safety and security of this country.

The group urged President Bola Tinubu and the NNPCL to continue with the decisive policy against oil theft, which has increased oil production and has been applauded all over the country, noting that no distraction deserves no attention.

They said, “Even developed countries such as the US and the UK also employ the services of private security consultants to maximize the security of critical assets and facilities.

“Prior to the renewal of the contract of Tantita Security Services, the general had not found it necessary to besiege the media space about the purported inappropriateness of engaging private security outfit to fight oil theft.

“Perhaps, the various feats accomplished by Tantita and the widespread recognition accorded to the company should convince the General that private security outfit do not constitute any danger to the security of the nation’s critical oil pipeline.

“What should be of concern to the general is the sad story of oil theft that made the President and the NNPC seek a proactive response to the problem that threatened the nation’s existence.

“It is shocking that the general is reducing the cold-blooded murder of soldiers as a fallout of gang violence in the region. This is an attempt to twist the facts of the matter.

“There is no link between the private security outfits and the gruesome murder of soldiers on lawful duty. This rush to throw curious, unsolicited advice should be beneath him.”