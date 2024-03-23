Okocha Raises Concerns Over Governor Fubara’s Administration’s Performance In Rivers

Advertisement

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has raised concerns over Governor Sim Fubara’s administration’s performance.

This comes amidst the political tensions running high in the state, with the opposition challenging the incumbent government on various fronts.

Naija News reports that Okocha, in a statement on Saturday, frowned at the Fubara’s governance style, which underscored various issues plaguing the state, ranging from alleged administrative ineptitude to fiscal mismanagement.

He likened Governor Fubara’s leadership to a directionless journey, citing examples of alleged financial extravagance and the disconnect between the executive and legislative arms of government.

Advertisement

He also criticized the governor’s penchant for frivolous spending and neglect of critical state matters, describing the government as “clueless and visionless”.

While highlighting the recent influx of funds into the state treasury, amounting to N40.4 billion and expressing concern over the potential misuse of public funds, Okocha said there is a need for robust opposition against the government.

The APC chairman vowed to continue advocating for accountability and good governance in Rivers State, despite criticisms from supporters of the current administration.

Advertisement

He called on responsible citizens to join the fight against systemic leadership failure and urged them not to remain silent in the face of adversity.

Okocha further reaffirmed his commitment to championing the people’s interests and holding the government accountable for its actions.