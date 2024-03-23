Mohbad’s Mother Opens Up On Identities Of Those Who Frustrated Late Singer To Death

Advertisement

Abosede, the mother of the late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has alleged that singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, alongside Lagos socialite, Sam Larry, frustrated her son to death.

Naija News reports that Abosede made this known in an interview with PUNCH, stating that Mohbad did not experience peace throughout his lifetime because the duo of Naira Marley and Sam Larry always got him into one problem or another.

Abosede noted that she had always been involved in Mohbad’s life and warned him over his association with Naira Marley.

She said, “Mohbad did not know peace throughout his lifetime. He was always going from one problem to another in the hands of Naira Marley and Sam Larry. His manager was Naira Marley’s brother, and I did not like him.

“Every time I went there, I always told Mohbad to stay away from him, yet he was always sleeping on Mohbad’s bed. I told Mohbad to keep away from everyone associated with Naira Marley and should not work with them anymore. I had always been involved in my son’s life. Every curse that Naira Marley rains on me will return to him.”

Speaking further, Abosede debunked the claims of Mohbad owing Sam Larry money, revealing that Naira Marley had one time beat up the late singer, and he ended up in the hospital.

She added, “Sam Larry beat Mohbad, complaining that he owed him money, but that is not true. My son confided in me.

“Naira Marley beat him up one time, and he ended up in the hospital. We had to use hot water to massage his body, and he could not talk for two days because he was seriously beaten. He even developed hypertension.

“When Mohbad recovered from the sickness, Naira did not want him back in Marlian Music. He said he was spoiling their name; and Mohbad also did not want to go back. I went with the father to plead with Naira. That was the first time I went to the house. It was Joseph that was always going there. I want justice for my son.”

Meanwhile, both Naira Marley and Sam Larry have denied involvement in Mohbad’s death.

