Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 23rd March 2024

Advertisement

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 22nd March, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1460 and sell at N1480 on Friday 22nd March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Advertisement

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1460 Selling Rate N1480

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1447 Selling Rate 1448

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian naira continued its upward trajectory against the United States dollar, closing at 1,382/$ in the official market on Thursday, marking a significant N18 gain.

This development follows a stern warning from the Presidency to currency speculators against undermining the national currency, cautioning that such activities would lead to financial losses.

The naira’s strengthening is attributed to increased dollar supply in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), as evidenced by trading data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited, showing a 1.3 percent appreciation of the naira.

Advertisement

The currency had already made substantial gains in both official and parallel markets the previous day, closing at N1,400/$ in the black market.

The official market saw the intraday high reaching N1,598 per dollar, an improvement from Wednesday’s close of N1,620, while the intraday low firmed up to N1,300/$, from N1,350/$ the day before.