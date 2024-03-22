Video Of Obasanjo Exercising On A Treadmill At 87 Sparks Reactions

A video of former President Olusegun Obasanjo exercising on a treadmill despite his advanced age has sparked reactions on social media.

Naija News reports 87-year-old Obasanjo, during a visit to the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, hopped on the treadmill and exercised for some minutes.

He also used the mill for some light push ups to the admiration of those in the room.

The physical exercise didn’t go unnoticed by netizens who took to the X platform to react and appreciate his youthfulness.

See the video and some of their reactions.

@Damilarewise: God blessed Baba OBJ with so much youthfulness. This is great to see.

@Dbest101: The Ebora himself 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Alex u re doing well 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽

@smoke253: This baba too correct.

@Ofememma: Baba still got the strength

@AmazingEleojo: Why won’t you love this man! 🥹🔥❤️

OBJ remains the best so far.

@MariaEkeh: Awww so good to see papa in good health! Waxing stronger!!!

@Okeytony: Obasanjo is so blessed.

@ReliableGov: Obasanjo left government since 2007 and he’s still much relevant.

@MBuhari left government yesterday and he has been forgotten and dumped into dustbin of history. Everyday of our life gives us opportunity to write our history.

@sheddynix: Obj will definitely go to his a very fulfilled man… Who can dispute this man’s greatness. He has endeared himself to Nigerians. Waking up to pay a visit to

@alexottiofr just to encourage him. This alone will make my Governor to begin to consider more projects.

@Akintan2Akintan: Ahmed Tinubu will hop on this challenge soon.

@Goddessmara6: Old age looks good on him

See the way I’m blushing

@OLASUPO52748426: Baba no even change his native wears😍😂

@IloriMikael: See ne smiling while Watching the video

I love when great people age gracefully.