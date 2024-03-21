‘Our Democracy Is Losing Its Meaning’ – Arewa Group Urges Nigerians To Demand Accountability From Leaders

The Arewa Movement for Good Governance, AM2G, has urged Nigerians to demand accountability from their leaders, stating that democracy is losing its meaning, value, and shine.

The movement expressed disappointment that during the presentation of the 2024 budget, there were allegations that the budget box was empty, and the National Assembly failed to adequately address the accusation, aside from verbally dismissing it.

Naija News reports that the Convener, Dr. Usman Bugaje, speaking during his address to journalists in Kaduna on Thursday regarding national issues, mentioned allegations that members were offered a certain amount in dollars to divert their attention from the budget and simply approved it, further corrupting the budget process.

He also referenced another allegation that the N160 million SUVs were part of a bribe to get the NASS members to rubber-stamp the budget.

Bugaje claimed that Senator Abdul Ningi’s suspension after his accusation that the 2024 budget was padded seemed to be a reactionary measure that contradicted the principles of representation in a democracy.

According to him, this is an obvious attempt to avoid dealing with the raised issues.

“It is also unfair for an issue of this magnitude to be swept under the carpet without a thorough investigation to prove beyond doubts to the Nigerian public, who ostensibly elected these Senators to represent them, that the Senators are not culpable.

“From the video clips shown by the media covering the National Assembly, we found it intriguing that after the suspension and as Senator Ningi was walking out of the chamber with the heap of evidence in his hands, no senator appeared to show any compunction,” Bugaje lamented.

Bugaje criticized the Senate for its silence, suggesting a conspiracy. He noted the Senate’s failure to act impartially regarding budget padding and lamented the stifling of evidence presentation.

He highlighted the crisis in Nigeria’s democracy, citing its failure to foster development and its contribution to impoverishing citizens, pushing many below the poverty line and into multi-dimensional poverty.

According to him, “Our democracy is not creating hope on the horizon for the teaming youth who cannot even go to school and those that managed to cannot find jobs.

“Our democracy is losing its meaning, losing its value and losing its luster. Our democracy is stripping of our dignity, of our honor and of our humanity.”