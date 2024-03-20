Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 20th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 20th March 2024.

The PUNCH: No fewer than 165 farmers have lost their lives to attacks by bandits, who have hindered access to farms across the country, findings by The PUNCH have shown. Farmers in Benue, Sokoto, Niger, Plateau, and other states, in separate interviews with our correspondents on Tuesday, lamented that they did not only lose crops to the rampaging bandits but many of their colleagues were also killed by the hoodlums

Vanguard: At least three of the suspects who killed 17 officers and men of 181 Amphibious Battalion, Nigerian Army, Otuama, Delta State, last Thursday, have been arrested. The arrest came as the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said yesterday that whoever was responsible for the killing of the military personnel, would be brought to justice.

The Nation: There is no one left in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State where Army officers and men were killed, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said yesterday. Describing the incident as strange, he said he was unable to reach any of the community leaders.

Daily Trust: Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said the Senate would constitute a committee to investigation and ascertain whether the killers of the murdered military officers in Delta State were mercenaries. Daily Trust had reported how troops attached to 181 Amphibious Batallion, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta were killed while on peace mission.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.