Mentally Unstable Man Allegedly Stabbing People In Lagos

Nollywood actor, Alesh Sanni, has raised alarm over a mentally unstable man allegedly stabbing motorists and passersby along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known on Wednesday in a post via his Instagram page.

Alesh warned that people should be careful and vigilant while taking the route and called the attention of the Nigerian police to the area.

The actor who also witnessed the mentally unstable man stabbing a motorist said he could not get over the incident.

He wrote, “Please guys be very careful and vigilant on Lekki expressway towards civic centre, a man in red T-shirt (I think he’s mentally ill) is randomly stabbing people in their cars. I just witnessed it now.. I’m shocked. Let’s be very careful. I still can’t get over this. @nigeriapoliceforcelagos @nigeriapoliceforce @benjaminhundeyin”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Barakat Odunuga-Bakare, has said that the state’s monthly rental scheme will be enforced before the end of 2024 or early next year.

Odunuga-Bakare disclosed this during a recent press briefing of the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority in Ikeja, Lagos.

Naija News recalls that in 2021, the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had said the current rental model in which people pay yearly rent in advance to property owners has become inadequate to address contemporary realities in the housing sector, especially in cities where demand for property is high and expensive

He advocated a monthly rental system, which he said would be affordable to low- and middle-income earners pressured by the yearly rent obligation.

Sharing fresh information on the proposed policy, Odunuga-Bakare disclosed that rents of residents in the state would be charged based on their earnings.