I Don’t Regret Cancelling Senegal’s Elections – Macky Sall

Senegal’s President, Macky Sall stands firm on his decision to postpone the national elections initially set for last month, despite triggering widespread protests throughout the nation.

In a revealing BBC interview, President Sall justified the delay, citing electoral discrepancies highlighted by the parliamentary members, and emphasized his adherence to legal norms.

The president’s move to defer the election stirred significant unrest, leading to riots and violent protests across Senegal.

However, this decision was later overturned by the Supreme Court, paving the way for the rescheduled elections to take place this Sunday.

Originally, President Sall sought to extend the electoral timeline to December, a proposal that failed to materialize amidst rising public dissent and accusations of him attempting to prolong his tenure unlawfully.

Amid the political turbulence, President Sall assured that he would not overstay his mandate, stating his commitment to relinquish power should the upcoming election fail to produce a clear victor.

This stance comes in the wake of the release of main opposition figure Ousmane Sonko and presidential candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye from incarceration, a move that President Sall insists was devoid of political motives.

With President Sall’s tenure nearing its conclusion, his party, Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY), has nominated 62-year-old Amadou Ba as its candidate for the impending presidential race.