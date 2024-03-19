Photo: Comedian AY Sparks Reactions As He Celebrates Son’s 17th Birthday

Nigerian comedian cum filmmaker, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has sparked reactions online over a birthday post to his 17-year-old ‘son’.

Naija News reports that the movie star took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his ‘son’, Denzel, accompanied by a birthday message.

AY showered the celebrant with prayers and love, adding he would see him soon.

He wrote, “My son is 17. May each day be a step closer to your dreams, filled with the warmth of love and the thrill of new adventures. Happy birthday, Denzel. Daddy loves you. See you soon.”

However, some Nigerians took to his comment section to express doubt over AY’s social media post, while others claimed they have always known two of his daughters with his wife, Mabel Makun.

@realhonour199 wrote: “AY, it’s unwîse how this boy doesn’t look like u yet u’re not concerned.More unwîse having a child of 17yrs at ur age.Most unwîse letting him plait hair forgeting this a sign of irresponsibil!ty frm him being m!nor & u being father.This kind of hairstyle can attract bàd gangs when he start living alone in Uni.He may become stubborn,íll-mannered if care isn’t taken.Caution him to balb his hair.Avoid being a bad dad.Bád children turns bád society.Be wise. Don’t be unwîse”

@lynastipenda wrote: “He has been with the wife over 17yrs and this isn’t her kid, so how??”

@houseofcampelrry wrote: “He said his son, him tell una say na him born am?? Na only who u born u fit call ur son??”

@lizzyberry22 wrote: “So his Nephew cant be his son ,like seriously cant you all see that he is using you all to catch cruise thats his sister son in d UK,Nawaah for una”

@slimkiki wrote: “Oga you need to explain better oo please your son from which woman? Because as far as I know it’s only Michael and Ayomide that are your kids so this son is from where? Meanwhile happy birthday son of God”

@officialbigv wrote: “E shock una Abi? Na so we go de shock una. Nor be everything dem de upload online”

@albumjayjay wrote: “All these entitled commenters, so someone can not celebrate and call a person that he can birth his son again? Bet una dey Daddy and Mommy una pastors and landlords….. abi parenting na only biological and spiritual? Join him and celebrate the beautiful baby boy or waka pass. If you wan know the truth, then block him on the 28th of April @mcmonicacfrn show in lagos , he will explain and if he doesn’t, you report him to Bright.”

@adekaz87 wrote: “Many comments here are so dumb comments, please if you can wish the young lad HBD is advisable to scroll past and stop advising a man that can feed your generation. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DENZEL GOD BLESS YOUR NEW AGE”