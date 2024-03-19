MTN Gives Update On Disconnected Service

Bayobab Group, an affiliate of the telecommunications giant MTN Group, has successfully reinstated its operational capabilities.

The telecom firm announced on Tuesday that it had navigated the challenges posed by the incident, restoring more than 3 Terabits per second (Tbps) of its network capacity.

The disruption, which had threatened to significantly impact connectivity and service delivery, was met with a prompt and efficient response from Bayobab’s technical team.

Leveraging their expertise, the subsidiary managed to recover its full operational capacity.

The statement reads, “As of March 19, 2024, Bayobab Group, a subsidiary of MTN Group, has successfully restored its operations, recovering over 3 Terabits per second (Tbps) of capacity across our footprint.

“Although the recent subsea cable disruptions on 14 March 2024 presented challenges, we have demonstrated our capabilities to maintain a resilient network and efficiently reroute traffic.

“Throughout this challenging period, we prioritised the restoration of services by swiftly activating new cables to increase inter-connectivity and establish alternative routes, thereby bolstering our network resilience.

“This approach solidifies our commitment to prioritising network reliability and our dedication to connecting Africa and our customers as quickly as possible, marking the final stretch toward connecting all our valued customers.

“Bayobab’s ecosystem facilitates secure and scalable global traffic within Africa and the rest of the world serving 19 MTN markets, third-party Mobile Network Operators, Technology corporations and other Telecoms Service Providers.”

Last Thursday, cuts to the undersea cable supplying broadband Internet connectivity to Nigeria and countries in the West African sub-region forced many banks, financial institutions, telecom companies, and allied firms to scale down their operations.

The cable companies affected include the West African Cable System and African Coast to Europe on the West Coast route from Europe, both of which have experienced faults. Additionally, SAT3 and MainOne have reported downtime due to the cable cut.