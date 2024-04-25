Nigerian Telecom Giants Seek Tariff Increase, Call For Government Intervention

Telecommunications companies in Nigeria, including Airtel, MTN, 9Mobile, and Glo, are advocating for a tariff increment, citing economic realities and sustainability concerns.

The move, proposed in a joint statement by the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) and the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), seeks the government’s intervention to address pricing challenges and regulatory constraints impacting the industry.

In their statement released on Thursday, the telecom giants emphasized the need for a pricing framework that aligns with economic conditions and ensures the sector’s sustainability. They highlighted the absence of a general service pricing upward review for over a decade, attributing this to regulatory limitations despite ongoing economic challenges.

The joint statement stated, “For a fully liberalized and deregulated sector, the current price control mechanism, which is not aligned with economic realities, threatens the industry’s sustainability and can erode investors’ confidence.” The companies underscored the importance of balancing consumers’ affordability with operators’ financial viability to maintain a healthy telecommunications ecosystem.

The telecommunications industry’s concerns extend beyond pricing issues. The companies also voiced apprehension about escalating security challenges impacting their services’ productivity. They urged the federal government to implement measures to address insecurity, emphasizing the critical role of a secure environment in facilitating uninterrupted telecom services.