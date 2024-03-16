MainOne Gives Positive Update On Internet Services

MainOne, a leading provider of innovative telecom services and network solutions, has successfully restored services for a portion of its clientele.

The company’s concerted efforts to bring its operations back online were disclosed in a recent communication with PUNCH Online.

MainOne’s proactive steps to regain full operational capacity involve utilizing additional capacities on alternative cable systems.

This strategic move is aimed at ensuring a swift restoration of services for the remaining affected customers, underscoring the company’s commitment to reliability and customer satisfaction.

MainOne said, “We have restored services to some customers and are actively working on restoring services to others via capacity acquired on available cable systems

“The estimated repair time is for our submarine cable fault to be fixed, to enable our services to become fully restored, and to independently supply capacity to our customers.”

On Thursday, cuts to the undersea cable supplying Internet connectivity to Nigeria and countries in the West African sub-region led to a significant degradation of data services.

MainOne provides connectivity and hybrid cloud solutions to commercial and microfinance institutions, including ISPs, government agencies, small to large enterprises, and educational institutions.

On Friday, the service provider revealed that it had a maintenance agreement with Atlantic Cable Maintenance and Repair Agreement to provide repair services for its submarine cable.

It said the repair process for its damaged submarine cable may take up to five weeks.

With MainOne’s infrastructure crucial to banking operations, major financial institutions are seeking alternative solutions to ensure uninterrupted banking activities in the country amidst the service disruption.