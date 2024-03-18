Nigeria Government Looks To Secure $1 Billion Loan From World Bank To Support IDPs

The Nigerian Federal Government is negotiating with the World Bank to conclude the procedures for securing loans surpassing $1 billion.

Naija News gathered that these funds will be utilised to tackle the challenges confronting Internally Displaced Persons and their host communities and to strengthen rural access and agricultural marketing nationwide.

The request is contained in a recent World Bank document titled, ‘Solutions for the Internally Displaced and Host Communities Project’ and ‘Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project – Scale Up.’

With the IDPs loan amounting to $500 million and the rural access and agricultural marketing project loan totalling $550 million, the funds are designated to support Nigerian communities severely affected by insecurity.

“The proposed project will utilise a three-pronged approach to develop sustainable solutions for IDPs and host communities in Northern Nigeria.

“First, the proposed project aims to provide tailored solutions for each of the targeted states and communities, recognising that each internal displacement situation is specific and localised, with conflict, violence and/or climate challenges presenting a different level and set of vulnerabilities for host communities.

“Gender, age, and special needs of individuals also play a role, as well as the length of displacement, number of times displaced and other factors.

“Thus, responses will be adapted to address the specific needs of vulnerable populations within displacement-affected states and communities. Second, the proposed project will follow a ‘People-in-Place’ approach, integrating the needs of the people and the impacts on the place where they settle,” the document stated.

A World Bank review highlighted that Northern Nigeria, especially Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, has the highest numbers of internally displaced persons, primarily due to conflicts involving Boko Haram, banditry, and farmer-herder conflicts, displacing over 3.5 million people.