Ijaw Youths Condemn Killing Of Military Officials, Ask Delta Government, Security Agencies To Take Action

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Western Zone, has strongly condemned the recent killing of military personnel on a peace and rescue mission in the Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Naija News reports that the council, in a statement by its officials Doubra Okotete, Omoghomi Olu-Derimon, and Luguard Izoukumor, labelled the act as “barbaric” and “wicked,” calling for immediate government intervention to ensure the safety and well-being of the innocent inhabitants of the area.

The statement clarified that the Okuama community, where the tragic incident occurred, is predominantly Urhobo-speaking and not an Ijaw community.

The youths urged Delta State Governor Oborevwori and Nigerian security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure justice is served by apprehending the perpetrators.

The statement reads, “While we do not want to support the decision of the military to burn down the entire Okuama community and leave the already impoverished inhabitants to suffer, we wish to call on the Delta State government to swing into action and protect the lives of the innocent people in the area.

“It is also pertinent to clarify that the Okuama community where this sad event occurred is an Urhobo-speaking community in Ughelli South LGA, and not an Ijaw community.

“We are, therefore, using this medium to call on Governor Oborevwori and the Nigerian security agencies to investigate and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous act.”