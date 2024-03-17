‘Two Wrongs Don’t Make A Right’ – Obi Kicks Amid Reports Of Army Retaliatory Attack In Delta

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has criticized claims of reprisal attacks by the Nigerian Army over the killing of Nigerian army officials in Okuoma, Bomadi LGA, Delta.

Condemning the retaliatory attack in a statement made available on his official X account, Obi suggested that a retaliatory attack on the community cannot compensate for the death of the soldiers.

Naija News reports that Obi appealed to security agencies to be considerate and avoid transferring their anger onto hapless members of the community.

He wrote, “Earlier today, I added my voice to that of other Nigerians in condemning in the strongest terms, the mindless killing of security personnel who were on a peacekeeping mission in a community in Delta state.

“The act remains censured and accursed by all right-thinking Nigerians. However, the emerging disturbing reports of the community being under arson attack is equally unpalatable and wrong headed.

“In all situations, two wrongs cannot produce a right. Reprisal arson attacks on the community cannot compensate for the original wrong of the killing of the soldiers. It is most likely that innocent lives will be lost in these reprisal attacks and innocent citizens who had no hand in the ugly crimes, may be rendered homeless by the unwanton destruction of the community. The correct and civilized thing to do is to put all machinery in place to apprehend the real perpetrators of the original ignoble act and bring them to book.

“As painful as the act may be, I appeal to the security agencies to be considerate and avoid transferring their anger to hapless members of the community. I have also learnt that the Government of Delta State, had been on top of this situation before it escalated.

“I urge the Governor not to relent but to put in more effort to ensure minimal damage. In this regard, he needs the involvement of all community leaders to calm the nerves.

“Once again, my heart goes out in sympathy to all the bereaved in this unfortunate incident as I pray God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest.”