Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per KG In Nigeria Today

The price of cooking gas, known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), a vital energy source for numerous Nigerian homes, is subject to fluctuation due to various determinants.

Despite its efficiency and environmental benefits compared to traditional fuels like firewood and kerosene, LPG prices are not static and are influenced by several key factors.

Market research indicates that the current average cost of cooking gas in Nigeria stands at N1,000 per kilogram.

Consequently, to refill a standard 12.5kg gas cylinder, consumers are likely to spend around N12,500.

However, it is crucial to note that these figures can vary significantly across different regions and retail outlets.

Primary Factors Affecting Cooking Gas Prices

1. Demand And Supply Dynamics

The fundamental economic principle of demand and supply plays a crucial role in determining the price of cooking gas. During periods of high demand, such as festive seasons or colder months, prices tend to spike due to increased consumption. Conversely, in times of ample supply or reduced demand, prices may stabilize or decrease.

2. Geographic Location

Location significantly affects LPG prices. Urban areas with better access to supply chains often enjoy lower prices compared to rural or remote regions where transportation and logistical challenges can lead to higher costs.

3. Seasonal Variations

Seasonality also influences gas prices, with fluctuations occurring due to changes in weather patterns. For example, during the rainy season, the use of cooking gas might increase as alternative cooking methods like firewood become less practical, driving up prices.

4. Global Oil Prices

Since Nigeria imports a substantial portion of its LPG, global oil and gas market trends can directly impact local gas prices. An increase in international oil prices often translates to higher costs for importing cooking gas, which retail outlets then pass on to consumers.

5. Currency Fluctuations

The exchange rate between the Nigerian Naira and the US Dollar is another crucial factor. A weaker Naira means higher costs for imported gas, which can lead to increased retail prices for consumers.

As of 16 March 2024, the price of Cooking gas stands at:

1kg – N1,000

2kg – N2,000

3kg – N3,000

5kg – N5,000

6kg – N6,000

10kg – N10,000

12kg – N12,000

12.5kg – N12,500

50kg – N50,000