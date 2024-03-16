Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 16th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1600 and sell at N1605 on Friday 15th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1600 Selling Rate N1605

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1609 Selling Rate 1610

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Federal Government and the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) disagree over Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production.

Speaking during a podcast in Abuja earlier, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, revealed that the country’s oil production has reached 1.65 million barrels per day (bpd).

However, OPEC reported Nigeria’s production at 1.32 million bpd in February 2024.

During the podcast in Abuja hosted by Bruit Costaud in partnership with Ballard Partners of USA, Edun declared that Nigeria’s crude oil production had risen to 1.65 million bpd, up from 1.25 million bpd in June 2023.

The Minister stated, “The prices are still elevated, and as you know, in June 2023, oil production and sales were roughly 1.25 million barrels per day.

“Now, it is up to 1.65 million barrels per day, that is one source of bringing in dollars and revenue into the government coffers that is non-inflationary.”

OPEC, however, announced in its latest monthly oil market report that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production fell to 1.32 million bpd in February.