Terrorism Funding: Defence Chief Urges EFCC Chairman To Upscale Tracking Of Terrorism Financiers In Nigeria

Amid rising cases of kidnapping and bandit attacks across the country, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has charged the EFCC to step up efforts towards tracking those behind the funding of terrorism in the country

Making this call while receiving the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, in his office at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja, General Musa detailed that tracking financiers of terrorism in the country was one of the non-kinetic means of fighting terrorism across the globe.

The CDS, while commending the anti-graft agency boss for his unique approach to leveraging technology’s potential to fight corruption and other forms of economic crime, assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will not derail from its commitment to ensuring the survival of the current democratic dispensation.

Further noting that the Armed forces had zero tolerance for corruption, he said that it adopts the proceedings of a General Court Martial (GCM) to checkmate culpable personnel.

He harped on the use of census and installation of CCTV cameras at strategic points to contain cases of corruption, terrorism, and other forms of insecurity in the country.

Naija News reports that his comment comes amid the worrisome rise in cases of kidnapping attacks in states across the country.