Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 15th March, 2024

The PUNCH: The gunmen, who kidnapped 287 students and teachers from the LEA Primary School and the Government Secondary School, Kuriga, Kaduna State last week have demanded N1bn for their release. The hoodlums, who made the demand also gave a deadline that would elapse on March 27, 2024, for the payment of the ransom.

Vanguard: The bandits who abducted 287 school children at Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have demanded a N1billion ransom to set their captives free.

ThisDay: The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and some governors from the Northern states, last night, held a closed-door meeting to discuss the rising insecurity in the country.Although the agenda of the meeting was not officially disclosed, it was reliably gathered that the discussion centred on strategic plans on how to rescue the internally displaced persons, schoolchildren and Tsangaya students recently abducted by terrorists in Borno, Kaduna and Sokoto states respectively.

The Nation: A major rejig of the student loan scheme of the Federal Government has been proposed for legislation by the National Assembly. The new plan will ease loan access by students.

Daily Trust: The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, has said that the National Assembly did not break any law with new insertions in the 2024 budget. Bagudu, while speaking during a press briefing Thursday in Abuja, said since 1999, it has become a norm in the passing of appropriation for the National Assembly to insert new line items to provide some dedicated projects to their constituencies, which often leads to the rise in approved budget from what was presented by the president.

