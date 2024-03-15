How Tinubu Can Ensure Release Of Kaduna, Sokoto Students In 15 Days – Bwala

A former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu, can ensure the rescue of the abducted school pupils of Kaduna and Sokoto in 15 days.

Naija News recalls that terrorists had, last Thursday, kidnapped 280 students and staff of a school in Kuriga, Kaduna State, during school hours.

In a similar vein, terrorists also kidnapped 16 students of a Qur’anic school in Sokoto State, demanding N20 million as ransom.

However, while featuring on the Arise TV programme, Morning Show on Friday, Bwala said Tinubu can secure the freedom of the students.

According to him, President Tinubu should direct the service chiefs to ensure the girls’ rescue within 15 days or else they will get sacked.

He said, “Mr President can get these children back within 15 days, he should instruct the service chiefs to ensure they are rescued in 15 days or he relieves them of their duties.”

Meanwhile, Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi has appealed to the federal government to allow him dialogue with the bandits as a way of rescuing Nigerians abducted by the bandits.

Gumi urged President Bola Tinubu not to be like his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who refused to negotiate with the bandits.

The Kaduna-based cleric said he is ready to facilitate comprehensive discussions between the federal government and bandits in order to secure the freedom of all victims in the captivity of the bandits.

Gumi also condemned the decision of the Kaduna State government not to negotiate with the bandits who recently kidnapped 287 school children from Kuriga Government Secondary and LEA Primary Schools in Chikun local government area of the state.

He recalled how negotiations were used to rescue victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train kidnap of March 28, 2022, and urged the government to allow the method to be used again.