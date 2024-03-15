Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 15th March 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1602 and sell at N1605 on Thursday 14th March 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 1612 Selling Rate 1613

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigerian Naira appreciated against the US Dollar in the parallel section of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Wednesday, recording a 1.88 percent increase to N1,570.

This marks a significant rebound from the N1,600/$ rate observed on March 11, as reported by currency traders and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Lagos.

The BDC segment, crucial for retail transactions, saw the buying rate of the US dollar set at N1,550 and the selling rate at N1,570, generating a profit margin of N20 for traders.

Conversely, in the official FX market, the Naira experienced a depreciation of 0.78 percent, falling to N1,615.94/$ on Wednesday, down from N1,603.38/$ on March 12.

This divergence between the official and parallel market rates continues to highlight the complexities within Nigeria’s foreign exchange environment.

According to data from the FMDQ Exchange, which oversees official FX trading, the Naira’s performance varied, hitting a high of N1,635 and a low of N1,500 during the trading session.