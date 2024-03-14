Kidnapping: ‘FCT Police, DSS Don’t Have Ordinary Tracking Devices’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that most security agencies in the nation’s capital lack tracking equipment.

Naija News reports that the minister made this known during a chat with journalists on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the Minster, it is unbelievable that the FCT command of the police and the Department of State Services lack ordinary tracking devices.

Wike noted that his administration had earlier applied to the Bureau of Public Procurement for emergency procurement of equipment for the security agencies but was denied until President Bola Tinubu approved it in January following the abduction of some persons.

Wike also said that the FCT Administration, under his leadership, planned to purchase drones to enhance and monitor security, particularly at the FCT’s boundaries.

He said, “It’s unfortunate to say this, that mostly the security agencies, in particular I will say, the police here, are not adequately equipped. In fact, you cannot believe it that the police command of the FCT do not even have ordinary tracking device. You cannot believe that.

“Not only them, even the FCT Command of the Department of State Services do not even have. And the only one they have is at the headquarters. So, if there are things to do, they have to go to the headquarters, which is not supposed to be.

“Luckily, I told Mr President that look, we have to do something, and there must be emergency procurement of this equipment.

“In fact, that is one of the approvals Mr President gave to us. We are going to purchase our own drones to help in surveillance and in operation, particularly within these boundaries that the topography is so bad, so hilly, and where you have the forests. And we make sure that it is provided in the 2024 statutory budget. I briefed this to the National Assembly yesterday (Wednesday) and they were highly elated.”