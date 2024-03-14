EFCC Re-arraigns Kogi Governor’s Chief Of Staff

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has once again taken legal action against Ali Bello, the Chief of Staff to Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State, on an amended 17-count charge related to fraud.

Naija News reports that the charges, brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, allege Bello’s involvement in misappropriating over N10 billion from the state’s coffers.

Ali Bello, the nephew of Kogi State’s former governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is implicated alongside Dauda Sulaiman in this monumental fraud case. The EFCC’s prosecution highlights the duo’s alleged orchestration of a scheme that diverted massive sums intended for public use to their personal accounts, a violation that casts a long shadow over the state’s governance.

The amended charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022, also mentions other suspects, including Abdulsalami Hudu, the cashier of Kogi State House Administration, and Yahaya Bello, the former governor, both of whom are currently evading capture.

Despite the gravity of the allegations, both Ali Bello and Sulaiman have pleaded not guilty, challenging the validity of the amended charge through their legal representative, Mr. A.M. Aliyu, SAN. They argue that the EFCC did not follow proper legal procedures, specifically the failure to serve them with the amended charge prior to their re-arraignment, as stipulated by section 218 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

However, EFCC’s counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, defended the legitimacy of the charge, emphasizing the court’s endorsement of the amendment. In response, Justice James Omotosho ruled in favor of an expedited hearing, setting aside objections until the final address.

According to the EFCC, in September 2015, the defendants, in collaboration with the former governor, illicitly converted N80,246,470,089 of public funds for their own use, a clear violation of section 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011. The charges also involve the concealment of several millions of naira with the assistance of Rabiu Musa Tafada, a Bureau De Change operator, further complicating the web of financial deceit and corruption.

Following the arraignment, the court allowed Bello and Sulaiman to remain free under the conditions of their previously granted bail. Additionally, at the defence’s request, Justice Omotosho approved the recall of Edward Fanada, a witness for the EFCC, for further cross-examination in light of the new charges.