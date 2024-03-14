Current Price Of Rice In 36 States Of Nigeria

Amid the sweeping economic policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria faces a significant surge in the cost of basic food items, notably affecting the national staple, rice.

This price hike has severely impacted the living standards of many Nigerians, with the majority finding it increasingly difficult to afford three meals a day, let alone maintain a balanced diet.

Despite the escalating prices of essential commodities, there has been no corresponding increase in the minimum wage for workers across the country.

The burden of high transportation costs alone consumes a substantial portion of workers’ earnings, leaving them with little to nothing for feeding and accommodation.

In a comprehensive survey conducted by Naija News across all 36 states, the current price of a 50kg bag of rice—a key indicator of food affordability—was examined.

The findings reveal a significant price disparity, underscoring the widespread effect of inflation and economic policies on food security.

It is important to note that the price of rice varies not only by state but also by brand and quality.

Below is the current price of a bag of rice in Nigeria.

Abia: N80,000

Adamawa: N75,000

Akwa Ibom: N80,000

Anambra: N70,000

Bauchi: N75,000

Bayelsa: N80,000

Benue: N75,000

Borno: N75,000 – N90,000

Cross River: N85,000

Delta: N80,000

Ebonyi: N70,000

Edo: N75,000

Ekiti: N85,000 – N90,000

Enugu: N70,000

Gombe: N85,600

Imo: N80,000

Jigawa: N75,000

Kaduna: N75,000

Kano: N85,850

Katsina: N70,000 – N85,000

Kebbi: N75,000 – N80,000

Kogi: N80,000

Kwara: N85,000 – N95,500

Lagos: N85,000 – N95,000

Nasarawa: N75,000

Niger: N65,000

Ogun: N85,000 – N90,000

Ondo: N80,000

Osun: N75,000 – N85,000

Oyo: N90,500

Plateau: N85,000 – N95,000

Rivers: N85,000 – N95,500

Sokoto: N80,000 – N95,000

Taraba: N70,000

Yobe: N80,000

Zamfara: N75, 000

Abuja: N85,000 – N95,000