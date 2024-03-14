Business
Current Price Of Rice In 36 States Of Nigeria
Amid the sweeping economic policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Nigeria faces a significant surge in the cost of basic food items, notably affecting the national staple, rice.
This price hike has severely impacted the living standards of many Nigerians, with the majority finding it increasingly difficult to afford three meals a day, let alone maintain a balanced diet.
Despite the escalating prices of essential commodities, there has been no corresponding increase in the minimum wage for workers across the country.
The burden of high transportation costs alone consumes a substantial portion of workers’ earnings, leaving them with little to nothing for feeding and accommodation.
In a comprehensive survey conducted by Naija News across all 36 states, the current price of a 50kg bag of rice—a key indicator of food affordability—was examined.
The findings reveal a significant price disparity, underscoring the widespread effect of inflation and economic policies on food security.
It is important to note that the price of rice varies not only by state but also by brand and quality.
Below is the current price of a bag of rice in Nigeria.
Abia: N80,000
Adamawa: N75,000
Akwa Ibom: N80,000
Anambra: N70,000
Bauchi: N75,000
Bayelsa: N80,000
Benue: N75,000
Borno: N75,000 – N90,000
Cross River: N85,000
Delta: N80,000
Ebonyi: N70,000
Edo: N75,000
Ekiti: N85,000 – N90,000
Enugu: N70,000
Gombe: N85,600
Imo: N80,000
Jigawa: N75,000
Kaduna: N75,000
Kano: N85,850
Katsina: N70,000 – N85,000
Kebbi: N75,000 – N80,000
Kogi: N80,000
Kwara: N85,000 – N95,500
Lagos: N85,000 – N95,000
Nasarawa: N75,000
Niger: N65,000
Ogun: N85,000 – N90,000
Ondo: N80,000
Osun: N75,000 – N85,000
Oyo: N90,500
Plateau: N85,000 – N95,000
Rivers: N85,000 – N95,500
Sokoto: N80,000 – N95,000
Taraba: N70,000
Yobe: N80,000
Zamfara: N75, 000
Abuja: N85,000 – N95,000