Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 13th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 13th March 2024.

The PUNCH: Fresh revelations at the Senate plenary, on Tuesday, indicated that ranking senators got N500m each for their constituency projects in the 2024 budget passed by the National Assembly. According to the Senate rules, any lawmaker who has spent at least a term in the House of Representatives or Senate, is considered a ranking senator.

Vanguard: The sharing formula of funds for constituency projects yesterday threw the Senate into a rowdy session, as Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe, representing Cross River North, alleged that while senior senators got N500 million, others got as low as N75 million.

Daily Trust: The inability of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to secure the remaining funds to pay service operators in Saudi Arabia for the 2024 Hajj is hindering the preparation of Nigeria’s contingent for the holy pilgrimage. NAHCON had on January 3 disclosed that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had slated February 25 as the end date for signing all contracts, signalling the end of payments into International Bank Account Number (IBAN) accounts.

