K1 De Ultimate Speaks On Alleged Romantic Affair With Wife’s Best Friend, Female Family Chef

Nigerian fuji singer, King Wasui Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as Kwam1, has debunked reports of being at loggerheads with his wife, Emmanualla Ropo.

Naija News reports that on Tuesday night, an Instagram blog alleged that Kwam1 was having issues with his wife over an alleged romantic relationship with Emmanuella’s friend, Folake Ibile and their family female chef.

According to the report, Emmanuella got privy to the illicit affair after she secured the password of their home’s CCTV, which shows that Folake has been visiting her during her absence.

Emmanuella was said to have confronted K1, which generated a severe argument before some family members intervened to bring peace to the home.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, signed by Kl’s publicist, Kunle Rasheed, the fuji musician said the report making rounds online is fabricated and orchestrated by those seeking to create chaos in his home.

Kwam1 noted that the report of an illicit affair with Folake and their family’s female chef is false.

The statement reads, “False rumors maliciously targeting K1’s relationship with his beloved wife, Emmanuella, have been circulated by blogs. This fabricated statement is entirely baseless and orchestrated by those seeking to create chaos.

“First and foremost, K1 is not involved in a relationship or affair with any society woman. Furthermore, there is no truth to the claim of K1 being in a relationship with a female chef; such allegations are unfounded and purely fictional, as he does not even have and has never had a female chef.

“Additionally, the assertion regarding Folake Ibile’s marital status with K1 is utterly false. They simply share a coincidental surname, and Folake Ibile is happily married to another individual.

“Lastly, the notion of K1 dating Mariam Aneko’s sister is entirely fabricated and lacks any substance. Let it be clear: K1 and his wife enjoy a strong and harmonious marriage, untouched by the lies and rumors spread by malicious sources.

“They are deeply devoted to each other, and any insinuation of discord is completely unfounded. K1 turned 67 on the 3rd of March 2024 and he and his stunning wife shared the day together in love and harmony in a low key ceremony.”