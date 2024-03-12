‘Why I Don’t Consider Actor Who Go Into Politics As Actor’ – Funsho Adeolu

Veteran Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu, has claimed that any actor who ventures into politics is never an actor.

Naija News reports that some Nigerian actors, such as Demond Elliot, Funke Akindele, Banky W, among others delved into politics to contribute to societal development.

However, speaking in the latest episode of the ‘Deep Drive’ podcast hosted by comedian, Teju Babyface, Adeolu insisted that an actor should not be a politician.

According to him, actors who join politics are not true actors because they are expected to influence change in society. However, it becomes challenging to keep to their words when they enter the political space.

He said, “A lot of these people are not actors. An actor shall not be a politician.”

The host, Teju inferred, “I know one who is a politician in Lagos, are you saying he is not an actor?”

Adeolu replied, “Yes. I don’t consider him as an actor. An actor should not be in politics. If you’re an actor who is in politics you were never an actor. An actor is supposed to be a good person, but when they enter politics, they are not good again. You will list, if if you had in mind to do good things, they will not allow you.”