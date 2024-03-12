Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 12th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 12th March 2024.

The PUNCH: The All Progressive Congress, Peoples Democratic Party, Labour Party and some other political parties on Monday, called for a thorough probe into the allegation made by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Population, Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), that N3.7tn was padded in the 2024 budget.

Vanguard: The Presidency has fingered some sub-regional forces for the escalating incidents of kidnapping of students and other security glitches in Nigeria. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, alleged that some sub-regional forces were “actively conspiring” against the stability of the country during an interview on TVC news late Sunday.

The Nation: Payment of wage award to workers by state governments will bring big relief to a cross section of Nigerians, the President said yesterday. He challenged the governors to toe this path in collaboration with the Federal Government as part of efforts to alleviate the economic reform pains.

Daily Trust: The junta in Niger Republic is in a serious dilemma even as it has agreed to release the ousted president of the country, Mohamed Bazoum, and his wife, Khadija. Multiple sources in Nigeria and the neighbouring Niger, have confirmed plans by the military government to release the ousted president before or within the few days of Ramadan.

