How Bode George Expelled Himself From PDP – Jandor

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Lagos State 2023 gubernatorial election, Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has refuted claims of expelling Bode George from the party.

Naija News reports that Jandor, in an interview on Arise Television on Tuesday, said Bode George and his cohorts expelled themselves from the party.

According to him, party leaders, including Bode George, ceased to be members of PDP when they declared support for another candidate during the presidential and governorship elections.

He said, “I did not expel them because I have no power to do so; I would rather say they expelled themselves when they declared for another party during the 2023 electioneering process. There is evidence on national TV both for the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

“When a supposed leader of a political party goes on national TV to say, ‘Don’t vote for the candidate of my party, irrespective of what it is, it shows that the leader has gone to the other party.

“If the party they supported had won, they would have been part of the government today. I don’t have the power, and they never said they’d be expelled; they did it themselves.

“What we’re saying is that because you’ve declared openly, you have no say in this party.”