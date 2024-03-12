$9.6 Billion Scam: EFCC Provides More Evidence Against P&ID Director At Abuja High Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has presented additional evidence against MICAD Project City Services Limited and James Nolan, a Director of Process and Industrial Development Limited, before Justice Nora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This development was announced by the Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC, Dele Oyewale.

Naija News understands that the criminal case is related to the controversial Gas Supply Processing Agreement between Process and Industrial Development and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Previously, P&ID had been awarded $11 billion against the Federal Government due to the failed contract.

However, in a positive turn of events for the country, a London arbitration court overturned the $11 billion award in October, ruling that the contract had been fraudulently obtained.

MICAD Project City Services Limited and James Nolan are currently facing 20 charges related to “obtaining by false pretence, money laundering, and criminal conversion of proceeds of crime,” amounting to N151,394,328.00.

In February, the International Criminal Police Organisation announced the arrest of Nolan in Italy, as he had fled Nigeria in 2022 while on bail, amidst the ongoing $9.6bn P&ID scandal.

During Monday’s court session, the prosecution counsel, Bala Sanga, informed the court that the EFCC had submitted additional evidence on February 20, 2024.

The defence counsel, Michael Ajara, confirmed that they had received the evidence.

Sanga proceeded to present the third prosecution witness, a lawyer, Nnedimma Eyisi, who testified about James Nolan’s request to renew his position as the Director of MICAD.