Nigeria’s Agricultural Exports Skyrocket To N1.23 Trillion In 2023

Nigeria’s agricultural sector has seen its exports soar to a remarkable N1.23 trillion in 2023, according to the latest foreign trade reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This figure marks a significant 53% increase from the N583.3 billion recorded in 2022, underscoring the sector’s pivotal role in the country’s economy.

The surge in export value is attributed to the substantial devaluation of the naira in 2023, which, despite presenting challenges domestically, has evidently bolstered the competitiveness of Nigerian agricultural products on the global stage.

A closer examination of the exports reveals a diversified portfolio of commodities driving this growth, with notable shifts in demand and production capacities. Here’s a rundown of the top 10 agricultural exports that have made headlines in 2023: