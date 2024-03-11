Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 11th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 11th March 2024.

The PUNCH: Against the backdrop of the resurgence of the mass abduction of pupils, the Federal Government has said schools in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are at risk of attacks by bandits and insurgents. The National Coordinator of Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, Hajia Halima Iliya, confirmed to The PUNCH on Sunday, that the data of at-risk schools had been collected for intervention.

Vanguard: GOVERNORS of the thirty- six states, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, have said they were on top of the situation to address issues of food crisis, economic hardship and hunger in the country, introducing different strategies and measures.

The Nation: Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi got hard knocks from the Presidency yesterday over his claim that Budget 2024 was padded with N3 trillion and screwed against the North. The Presidency described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator’s claims as false, “too far-fetched and unbecoming of a leader of his status”.

Daily Trust: The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Monday as commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasting. He made the announcement on Sunday night in telecast monitored in Abuja.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.