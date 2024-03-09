Update On Health Of Wigwe’s Father Emerges After Purportedly Collapsing At Son’s Burial

A close source has debunked reports of Herbert Wigwe’s father, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, collapsing during the funeral of his late son.

Naija News reports that there was apprehension as an unconfirmed report claimed that the father of late Access Bank Holdings CEO slumped during his son’s funeral service at Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, in his 80s, was said to have slumped following the shock of his billionaire son, Wigwe; daughter-in-law, Chizoba, and grandson, Chizzy, who died in a helicopter crash in the US on Saturday, March 9.

However, a credible police source who spoke with Vanguard dismissed the wild news, saying Wigwe’s father was “Hale and hearty”.

The source urged the public to allow the family to mourn its dead and not add to their pains.

The source added, “Even the Senate President (Godswill Akpabio) met and prayed for him.

“The story of Pa Wigwe’s collapse is totally false. We should allow the family to mourn its dead and not add to the pain by writing false stories.”

Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased have been interred at a private cemetery within the Wigwe University premises in Isiokpo.