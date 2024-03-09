Nigeria’s Current Constitution Is Riddled With Inconsistencies, Contradictions – Onaiyekan

Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has asserted that Nigeria’s current constitution is riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions.

Naija News recalls that the House of Representatives, on February 26, 2024, inaugurated a committee to review the 1999 constitution.

On its inauguration, the committee gave a 24-month timeline for the conclusion of the exercise.

However, speaking in Abuja at a ‘policy dialogue on a new governance structure for Nigeria’, organised by the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought on Friday, Onaiyekan noted that restructuring is the best solution to Nigeria’s current challenges.

He also explained that the current constitution does not include religious contributions to national building.

Onaiyekan further stated that there is a need to decentralise power and make the states efficient rather than pursuing a constitutional amendment.

He said, “The present constitution, whether amended or not, is riddled with inconsistencies or contradictions, problems when it comes to how religion relates to the nation.

“Which is why it is obvious we must look at it again. So, maybe it is good that we give it a look at changing to a parliamentary system.

“Perhaps we need to find out from those soldiers who introduced the presidential system and threw away the parliamentary system, What were their reasons?”