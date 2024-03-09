Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 9th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 9th March 2024.

Vanguard: In the past weeks, hunger protests were held in many cities across the country as the residents reacted to the astronomical increase in the prices of commodities, especially food items. The climax of the food crisis was the tragic death of seven persons in a stampede in Lagos on February 25 this year while rushing to buy rice offered for sale at N10,000 per 25 kg bag by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Nation: Troops appear to be closing in on the gunmen who abducted 287 school children in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday, The Nation learnt last night. But the bandits are said to be using their victims as human shield as the security men advanced on them.

Daily Trust: Thousands of people are making livelihood in Kano, the business hub of the North, by feeding small and medium scale industries with recycled materials, especially rubber and iron. They are at the same time serving as pain relievers to companies who are finding it difficult to import the raw materials they need for their production due to difficulty in getting foreign exchange, particularly the US dollar.

PUNCH Sports Extra: Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou headlined the Knockout Chaos card on Friday night. Former two-time world heavyweight champion, Joshua, battled the Cameroonian, who knocked down Fury last October.

